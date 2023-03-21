The two-chamber system: how parliamentary elections work in Switzerland
In October, Swiss voters elect their political representatives for the next four-year term. Parliament is made up of two chambers to balance the interests of the different cantons (political regions): the House of Representatives and the Senate.
For a law to pass, it must win approval in both chambers separately. They also meet for joint sessions, notably to elect the members of the Swiss government and the courts.
The Swiss political system has remained relatively stable over time with Green parties making gains in elections four years ago. Currently more than ten different political groups sit in parliament while the four main parties are represented in the government.
