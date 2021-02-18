The United Nations in Geneva - before and during the pandemic

The Conference on Afghanistan on November 28, 2018. UN / Violaine Martin

The 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council on February 26, 2020. UN / Jean Marc Ferr / Jmf

The Conference on Afghanistan, November 28, 2018. UN / Violaine Martin

Online conference on Afghanistan, UN Palais des Nations, November 23, 2020. UN / Jess Hoffman

Meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on January 25, 2021. UN / Violaine Martin

Staffan de Mistura, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria gives a press conference prior to the Intra-Syrian talks, Geneva. 22 February 2017. UN / Violaine Martin

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani addresses the 2020 Conference on Afghanistan via a video message, UN Palais des Nations, on November 23, 2020. UN / Violaine Martin

The UN Palais des Nations complex in Geneva on January 25, 2021. UN / Violaine Martin

An online conference on Afghanistan, UN Palais des Nations, on November 23, 2020. UN / Violaine Martin

Ahmad Kuzbari, Government Co-Chair and Geir O. Pedersen, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, attend the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Geneva. January 28, 2021. UN / Violaine Martin

Since March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the European headquarters of the United Nations and international organisations in Geneva to remain almost empty.

This content was published on February 18, 2021 - 09:00

With the exception of a few organisations and institutions that continue to operate in person, such as the UN Human Rights Council, which is currently conducting its Universal Periodic Review process, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the WHO and some permanent missions to the United Nations, most day-to-day business and multilateral activities are conducted online.

March 2020 marked a major turning point for International Geneva. Due to the partial lockdowns and restrictions in spring and winter imposed by the Swiss authorities, almost all staff have worked from home and international conferences moved to the internet, via videoconferencing applications and platforms.

These photos reflect the sharp contrast between the situation at the UN Palais des Nations complex in Geneva before and after the arrival of the virus.