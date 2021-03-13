Top Swiss politician slams sexual inequalities
How much equality is there between the sexes in Switzerland, where women only got the right to vote in federal elections 50 years ago?This content was published on March 13, 2021 - 10:00
To mark International Women’s Day, Swiss public television, SRF, interviewed a cabinet minister about domestic violence, wage inequality and the need for more women in so-called male domains. SRF’s Jennifer Bosshard talked to Simonetta Sommaruga, head of the Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)
