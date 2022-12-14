Workplace Switzerland Tour through KEZO Hinwil The household waste is delivered to a silo in Hinwil (left); managing director Daniel Böni stands in front of a pile of ferrous metal. This is the first thing to be separated from the ash after incineration. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Pictures in the KEZO administration building show the different qualities and degrees of fineness of recovered metal. ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Daniel Böni talking to a delegation member from Hitachi Zosen during a tour of the plant. ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The process takes place in a closed system. There is a lot of shaking, vibrating, blowing and sieving. ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The visitor from Japan looks through the peephole at the ashes flying by. He does not get dusty in the process. The negative pressure in the system largely prevents the ash from escaping from the closed system. ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Standing inside, there is no smell of rubbish and it looks like it has been freshly cleaned. ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Even if the goal is to avoid waste as much as possible, the ash residue that remains in the end is buried in landfills in Switzerland as well. ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Europe's most modern slag sorting plant was commissioned in 2016. ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Dry slag is stored in the silo on the roof of the plant to avoid an interruption in the recovery process. ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The company name on the machine describes in one word the most important part of the sorting process. ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch A large container filled with very pure aluminium granulate. The material can thus be melted down directly and processed into new products. ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch A view from the roof of the KEZO Hinwil, canton Zurich ©2022 Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch This content was published on December 14, 2022 - 09:00 December 14, 2022 - 09:00 Other languages: 6 Deutsch (de) Führung durch die KEZO Español (es) Visita guiada a la planta KEZO 中文 (zh) 参观KEZO工厂 عربي (ar) جولة داخل منشأة "كيزو" Français (fr) Visite guidée à travers la KEZO 日本語 (ja) ケーツォ・ヒンヴィールの視察 More More Why Switzerland matters for the tropical forests While there is this deep-rooted tradition of respect of the environment in Switzerland it does not necessarily extend beyond the country's borders. Tags: Business Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Swiss Film Selection SWI swissinfo.ch offers a selection of Swiss films in English chosen from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. Share this story
