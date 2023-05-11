Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Turks in Switzerland have their say in elections back home

This content was published on May 11, 2023

In pivotal elections in Turkey on May 14, and a possible runoff vote two weeks later, Turkish citizens based abroad will play a decisive role. Campaigning in Switzerland – home to over 100,000 eligible Turkish voters – has been intense.

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.