Turks in Switzerland have their say in elections back home
This content was published on May 11, 2023
In pivotal elections in Turkey on May 14, and a possible runoff vote two weeks later, Turkish citizens based abroad will play a decisive role. Campaigning in Switzerland – home to over 100,000 eligible Turkish voters – has been intense.
