Typeface designer is in love with letters

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Swiss designers gave us the big-name Helvetica and Frutiger typefaces in the 20th century. Now a modern-day designer from Basel is collaborating on a new font that we might soon be seeing a lot more of.

This content was published on September 14, 2021 - 10:00

Susan Misicka

Not content to mind her own business, Susan studied journalism in Boston so she’d have the perfect excuse to put herself in other people’s shoes and worlds. When not writing, she presents and produces podcasts and videos. More from this author | English Department Isabelle Bannerman A former nurse, she decided to go back to university to study English and Media studies at University of Basel. There she discovered her love for research and writing and a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2020 to work with the Social Media and community engagement team. More from this author | English Department

In this episode of The Swiss Connection podcastExternal link, Nina Stoessinger of Frere-Jones Type in Brooklyn talks about inspiration and challenges. (Photo above by Andrew Lichtenstein)

To ensure that you don’t miss the next episode of The Swiss Connection, subscribe wherever you get your podcasts – such as Apple PodcastsExternal link, PlayerFMExternal link or SpotifyExternal link.

You can also explore our previous episodes here:

External Content

You can read more about Nina and her life in New York here:



