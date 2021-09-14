Typeface designer is in love with letters
Swiss designers gave us the big-name Helvetica and Frutiger typefaces in the 20th century. Now a modern-day designer from Basel is collaborating on a new font that we might soon be seeing a lot more of.This content was published on September 14, 2021 - 10:00
In this episode of The Swiss Connection podcastExternal link, Nina Stoessinger of Frere-Jones Type in Brooklyn talks about inspiration and challenges. (Photo above by Andrew Lichtenstein)
