Ukrainian children tell of their Swiss school

Since the beginning of the war, around 13,000 Ukrainian children have integrated Swiss schools in the cantons they've found shelter in. We visited the school in Aubonne, canton Vaud, to see how they are getting on with the new system and the new language.

March 22, 2023

This 12th-century castle perched on a hill overlooking Lake Geneva has served as a school building for hundreds of years. It's also the place where children who've just arrived in this part of Switzerland are initially schooled. Over the past year, the school in Aubonne has welcomed around 50 Ukrainian children; some have already returned to their homecountry, while 30 of them are still attending classes here.

“Ukrainian kids are good in math”, smiles Sarah Dufour, a teacher at the school who's coordinating the welcome classes. “And we notice after the first stress is gone, they are artistic, they like to express themselves, lots of them were already practicing music and other arts at home, or doing sport activities, parents really took a keen interest in their education”.

"Looking out the window at those mountains really motivates me to learn" says Amir, 14, who dreams of becoming a banker as his grandparents and his mother did. The children had to learn French upon arrival, and the older ones even had to add German to their curriculum. Despite the important load of work, the pupils are enthusiastic about their schooling. “There are more requirements, for example, you cannot use cell phones during classes,” but in general “it is interesting to learn,” says 15-year-old Karina.