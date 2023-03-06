UN Declaration of Human Rights - the threshold of a great event
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN on December 10, 1948, has been described as a "miraculous text".
This content was published on March 6, 2023 - 09:00
It has also inspired a series of subsequent international treaties, such as onelimination of all forms of racial discrimination (1965); civil and political rights (1966); economic, social and cultural rights (1966); elimination of all forms of discrimination against women (1979); and against torture (1984).
We take a look at some key figures and key moments in its adoption, and how pressure from civil society has also played a role in pushing for human rights improvements.
