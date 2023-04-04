History Un proiettore di tutti i superlativi The Spitlight with its vehicle completely restored at Grenchen airport, July 2022. © ENTER Foundation Solothurn Design of Spitlight with its vehicle, 1967 © ENTER Foundation Solothurn Gianni Andreoli (centre) with his parents Paolo and Palmina after he joined the airforce © ENTER Foundation Solothurn Gianni Andreoli (third from left) and Alberto Rossi (second from left) at the opening of BEA in Bern, May 1955 © Hans V. Allmen The Olympic logo projected on the Pomagagnon, at Cortina d’Ampezzo, January 1956. © ENTER Foundation Solothurn Spitlight tests near Lucerne, around 1955. © ENTER Foundation Solothurn The Spitlight at Cortina d'Ampezzo, January-February 1956 © ENTER Foundation Solothurn This content was published on April 4, 2023 April 4, 2023 minutes More More Anti-Semitism in Switzerland Anti-Semitic prejudices tend to rise to the surface during crises. Switzerland has a history of this kind of discrimination. Tags: Sci & Tech Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Tell us: What’s on your mind these days? SWI swissinfo.ch offers a selection of Swiss films in English chosen from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. Share this story
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.