Swiss Film Selection

Up and Away – testing times

Series Up and Away, Episode 5:

How are three Swiss families who left Switzerland for Canada, Uruguay and northern Germany coping in their new lives? 

This content was published on August 11, 2023 - 10:00

Auf und davon (Up and Away), a documentary series made by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, follows the Almeidas, the Althauses and the Kunzes over seven episodes during the first months of their new lives in a new country.

In each episode, published every Friday, viewers will learn about the latest challenges and surprises facing the three sets of emigrants: the Almeida family, who are giving up running a B&B in canton Zurich to take over an old motel in eastern Canada; Ruedi and Susanne Althaus, who are heading from Emmental to Uruguay to build a holiday lodge; and the Kunz family from Basel, who are opening a fast-food truck on the coast in northern Germany.

(Subtitles translated from German to English by SWISS TXT)

Series Up and Away

