Up in smoke: what happens to disposable e-cigarettes?

The full investigation by Swiss public television, RSI, into the non-recycling of disposable electronic cigarettes.

This content was published on January 19, 2024 - 09:00

RSI

"Puff" cigarettes – disposable electronic cigarettes – contain a lithium battery, heavy metals, toxic and hazardous substances, and valuable raw materials. Tonnes of them are sold worldwide. Apart from the fact that they are increasingly popular with young people, all have one thing in common: they have a very short lifespan and quickly turn into extremely polluting waste.

More than half of these disposable e-cigarettes end up on the ground or in the rubbish. And the rest? How much of it is recycled? Who has to take care of it? Who pays for it? Where does the money go?

While the federal authorities think everything is under control, something does not add up. This RSI documentary is a journey to discover an unexpected and far-from-reassuring reality.