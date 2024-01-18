How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works
Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)
This content was published on January 18, 2024 - 15:25
- Deutsch So funktioniert das politische System der Schweiz
- Español Así funciona el sistema político de Suiza
- Português Uma particularidade do sistema político suíço
- 中文 独特的瑞士政治体系如何运作
- عربي كيف يعمل النظام السياسي السويسري؟
- Français Courte introduction au système politique suisse
- Pусский Как работает политическая система Швейцарии?
- 日本語 スイスの直接民主主義
- Italiano Alla scoperta del sistema politico elvetico
Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project pageExternal link.End of insertion
