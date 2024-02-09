Slovenia's role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain
This content was published on February 9, 2024 - 11:00
Switzerland's becoming increasingly dependent on Slovenia's pharmaceutical industries. For decades, Novartis and Sandoz have been investing large sums of money into the Balkan nation, turning into a key partner for development and manufacturing of both innovative and copycat drugs.
Edited by Nerys Avery and Marius Grieder.
