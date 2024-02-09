Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Slovenia's role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain

February 9, 2024

Switzerland's becoming increasingly dependent on Slovenia's pharmaceutical industries. For decades, Novartis and Sandoz have been investing large sums of money into the Balkan nation, turning into a key partner for development and manufacturing of both innovative and copycat drugs.

