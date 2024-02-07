Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

This Day in History: when Swiss women got the vote

SWI swissinfo.ch looks back at the long battle for universal suffrage in Switzerland. Women only gained the right to vote in federal elections after a referendum on February 7, 1971.

This content was published on February 7, 2024 - 15:35

Vaud became the first canton to let women vote on cantonal decisions in 1959. Most cantons followed suit in 1972, apart from Appenzell Inner Rhodes, which was forced by the Federal Court to give women their full voting rights in 1990. 

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.