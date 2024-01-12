Visit to a Swiss gun fair

Switzerland is one of the most heavily armed countries in the world, and interest in weapons continues unabated. The annual Lausanne gun fair is an unmissable event for gun fans.

This content was published on January 12, 2024 - 09:00

Céline Stegmüller

Céline joined swissinfo.ch in 2018 as video journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Originally from Ticino, she's been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she got her first reporter badge at 11 during a school camp. Pauline Turuban My specialty is telling stories, and decoding what happens in Switzerland and the world from accumulated data and statistics. An expatriate in Switzerland for several years, I have also worked as a multimedia journalist for the Swiss national broadcaster.

The Beaulieu exhibition centre in Lausanne was busy from the moment the doors of the Lausanne gun fair opened on December 1. Visitors came from all over the country – mostly men but families too – to stroll among the roughly 100 stands where they can find gun racks, modern and antique pistols, gleaming cutlery and survival kits.

The event also attracts foreign visitors. The police forces of three Swiss cantons are on hand to handle applications for gun permits.

Switzerland's largest gun fair is held in Lucerne every spring.







