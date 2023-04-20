Foreign affairs > Views from the Gaza Strip Palestinian refugee children play near their home in the Khan Younis refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, June 23, 2020. Mohammed Saber/Keystone Palestinian houses and buildings at Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on April 8, 2021. Keystone UNRWA workers clean a street at the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on April 8, 2021. Keystone Palestinian girls celebrate the first day of Eid al-Fitr in a United Nations school where dozens of families sought refuge after fleeing their home in fear of Israeli airstrikes, in the Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Monday, July 28, 2014. Khalil Hamra/Keystone Palestinian school children attend a class in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, 04 April 2013. Ali Ali/Keystone Palestinians attend an UNRWA school where they took shelter following Israeli strikes in the refugee camp of Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip 11 January 2009. Ali Ali/Keystone A Palestinian mother washes her son, six-year-old Kareem Abu Muhsen, in their house in a slum on the outskirts of the Khan Younis refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, May 23, 2019. Mohammed Saber/Keystone Palestinians chant slogans during a demonstration against power cuts and for better living conditions in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, January 4, 2018. Mohammed Saber/Keystone This content was published on April 20, 2023 April 20, 2023 Other languages: 4 Deutsch (de) Impressions from the Gaza Strip New Italiano (it) Istantanee dalla Striscia di Gaza Nuovo Français (fr) Impressions de la Bande de Gaza عربي (ar) انطباعات من غزة More More Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva On Inside Geneva host Imogen Foulkes puts big questions facing the world to the experts working to tackle them in international Geneva. Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Tell us: What’s on your mind these days? We’re wondering how you’re doing and what worries you. Let us know by taking part in our survey. Share this story
