Views from the Gaza Strip

  • Palestinian refugee children play near their home in the Khan Younis refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, June 23, 2020. Mohammed Saber/Keystone
  • Palestinian houses and buildings at Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on April 8, 2021. Keystone
  • UNRWA workers clean a street at the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on April 8, 2021. Keystone
  • Palestinian girls celebrate the first day of Eid al-Fitr in a United Nations school where dozens of families sought refuge after fleeing their home in fear of Israeli airstrikes, in the Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Monday, July 28, 2014. Khalil Hamra/Keystone
  • Palestinian school children attend a class in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, 04 April 2013. Ali Ali/Keystone
  • Palestinians attend an UNRWA school where they took shelter following Israeli strikes in the refugee camp of Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip 11 January 2009. Ali Ali/Keystone
  • A Palestinian mother washes her son, six-year-old Kareem Abu Muhsen, in their house in a slum on the outskirts of the Khan Younis refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, May 23, 2019. Mohammed Saber/Keystone
  • Palestinians chant slogans during a demonstration against power cuts and for better living conditions in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, January 4, 2018. Mohammed Saber/Keystone
    This content was published on April 20, 2023

