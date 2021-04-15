Visions du Réel
Highlights of the 52nd edition of the documentary film festival of Nyon
Highlights of the 52nd edition of the documentary film festival of Nyon
With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.
You can Login or register here.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.