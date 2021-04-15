Navigation

  As artistic director of a documentary film festival, Émilie Bujès has to consider the increasing use of artificial devices (re-enactments, staged scenes) that blur the line between fiction and non-fiction. "In the history of doc films, these things have always been there. It's just that today they are more visible. Even Jean Rouch [who "invented" the so-called "cinéma vérité"] made use of some artifices. What is important for us, as we deal with the 'cinéma du réel' [the cinema of the real], is that it is about someone who wants to express and translate something into cinema, something that relates to reality, and if at some point it requires a bit of fiction, I'm really fine with it. But it's hard to decide where to set boundaries." Sébastien Agnetti
  "Edna", by Erik Rocha (Brazil 2021). Living next to the Transbrasiliana motorway in Brazilian Amazonia, Edna is a witness to a land in ruins built upon the massacres perpetrated by the military dictatorship. Using her personal journal, the film draws a magnificent portrait of this survivor who, with unheard strength and courage, has persevered in resisting this "endless" war.
  • Visions du Réel
    This content was published on April 15, 2021 - 08:38

    Highlights of the 52nd edition of the documentary film festival of Nyon

