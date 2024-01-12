Visit to a Swiss gun fair

Navigation

Switzerland is one of the most heavily armed countries in the world, and interest in weapons continues unabated. The annual Lausanne gun fair is an unmissable event for gun fans.

This content was published on January 12, 2024 - 09:00

The Beaulieu exhibition centre in Lausanne was busy from the moment the doors of the Lausanne gun fair opened on December 1. Visitors came from all over the country – mostly men but families too – to stroll among the roughly 100 stands where they can find gun racks, modern and antique pistols, gleaming cutlery and survival kits.

The event also attracts foreign visitors. The police forces of three Swiss cantons are on hand to handle applications for gun permits.

Switzerland's largest gun fair is held in Lucerne every spring.



