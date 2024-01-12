Visit to a Swiss gun fair
Switzerland is one of the most heavily armed countries in the world, and interest in weapons continues unabated. The annual Lausanne gun fair is an unmissable event for gun fans.
This content was published on January 12, 2024 - 09:00
- Deutsch An der Waffenbörse in Lausanne
- Español Visita a la Feria de Armas de Lausana.
- Português Visitando a Feira de Armas de Lausanne
- 中文 参观洛桑武器交易会
- عربي زيارة لبورصة الأسلحة بلوزان
- Français Visite de la Bourse aux armes de Lausanne (original)
- 日本語 ローザンヌの銃見本市
- Italiano Visita alla Borsa delle armi di Losanna, video
The Beaulieu exhibition centre in Lausanne was busy from the moment the doors of the Lausanne gun fair opened on December 1. Visitors came from all over the country – mostly men but families too – to stroll among the roughly 100 stands where they can find gun racks, modern and antique pistols, gleaming cutlery and survival kits.
The event also attracts foreign visitors. The police forces of three Swiss cantons are on hand to handle applications for gun permits.
Switzerland's largest gun fair is held in Lucerne every spring.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.