Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Voices from Europe

  • Marietta Lee, Budapest: "This is where Budapest's new meeting centre must be built." Bruno Kaufmann / swissinfo.ch
  • Oliver Pilz, Budapest: "It’s the cities that offer solutions to global challenges." Bruno Kaufmann / swissinfo.ch
  • "Democracy is not just about making common decisions. It’s about acting together, which means everyone should be able to participate," says David Payot from Lausanne. Marino Trotta | Ville De Lausanne
  • “The government did not like the referenda that were launched," says Niescho Dubbelboerbei about the facultative referendums carried out for only a short time at national level in the Netherlands. Bruno Kaufmann / swissinfo.ch
  • “Active and interested citizens who the administration used to consider as disruptive are now welcome,” says Johanna Seppälä, Helsinki. Bruno Kaufmann / swissinfo.ch
    This content was published on January 26, 2022 - 17:52

    Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Share this story

    Change your password

    Do you really want to delete your profile?