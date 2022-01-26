Democracy Voices from Europe Marietta Lee, Budapest: "This is where Budapest's new meeting centre must be built." Bruno Kaufmann / swissinfo.ch Oliver Pilz, Budapest: "It’s the cities that offer solutions to global challenges." Bruno Kaufmann / swissinfo.ch "Democracy is not just about making common decisions. It’s about acting together, which means everyone should be able to participate," says David Payot from Lausanne. Marino Trotta | Ville De Lausanne “The government did not like the referenda that were launched," says Niescho Dubbelboerbei about the facultative referendums carried out for only a short time at national level in the Netherlands. Bruno Kaufmann / swissinfo.ch “Active and interested citizens who the administration used to consider as disruptive are now welcome,” says Johanna Seppälä, Helsinki. Bruno Kaufmann / swissinfo.ch This content was published on January 26, 2022 - 17:52 January 26, 2022 - 17:52 Other languages: 2 Deutsch (de) Stimmen aus den Demokratie-Städten Português (pt) Opiniões das cidades democráticas More More A global stress test for freedom of expression One of democracy’s fundamental pillars is under attack, and under scrutiny, across the world. Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
