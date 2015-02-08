Chappatte From pogroms to political initiatives Direct democracy Politics ... Print comment See in other languages: 6 See in other languages: 6 Languages: 6 (de) Von Pogromen und anderen Volksrechten (es) De los pogromos a otros derechos populares (fr) Des pogroms aux autres droits populaires (it) Dai pogrom ad altri diritti popolari (ja) スイス国民の神聖なる権利 (zh) 瑞士与欧盟关系漫画 "You don't touch the sacred rights of the people!: Initiative, Referendum, Pogrom". Cartoon after the anti-minaret initiative in 2009. "I like. I don't like. I like, I don't like" [candidates for Swiss naturalisation]. In some Swiss communes the local assembly determines who has the right to a Swiss passport. "There are too many of us - foreigners out!" On February 9, 2014, a narrow majority of Swiss voters backed an initiative to curb immigration from EU member states. The results of the vote showed a wide city-countryside divide over this issue. "The only country in the world where you vote so nothing changes" [Polling office]. On September 22, 2013 voters in Italian-speaking Switzerland agreed to ban face-covering headgear in cantonal public places. In 2009 a majority of Swiss voters agreed to ban the building of new minarets in Switzerland. "A giant leap for me". Since 1992 Swiss citizens have voted on several initiatives rejecting the idea of joining the European Union.