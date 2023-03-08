History Voting is men's business! A vox pop was carried out with Swiss women on women's suffrage in 1946. Mrs Feller, a tobacco seller: "I'm against it. Personally, I know nothing about politics and am not interested in it. The wife should talk to the husband and thus influence politics. She should think about where she belongs: in the family, and politics is not necessary there, but deep understanding and love of a peaceful home. For many women, it's more of an afterthought than a great need. Few women supporters actually know exactly what is at stake!" Keystone / Str Voting poster with the slogan "No" to the introduction of women's suffrage designed by Donald Brun. The poster was used in German-speaking Switzerland in the 1946 referendum campaign. At that time, women's suffrage was rejected by a large majority. Keystone / Str Mrs Haab of Zurich: "What's the point of woman's suffrage? The woman should prepare a friendly home for her husband. She should pursue fewer pleasures and attractions, a little less cleaning and pretending to be beautiful, but more warmth of heart and goodness. But it's the men's own fault. They are so quick to let their heads be turned by affected and overdressed pretty little things that they forget their own families and wives. That's why I say, instead of women's suffrage, instead of running around with newspapers, talking politics and thereby forgetting the upbringing of the children, the woman should become a mother again, bring up strapping sons and expectant mothers. I've brought up three daughters like this and all three are happily married and share this view with me." Keystone / Str 'Do you want women like this?' The poster was used in German-speaking Switzerland in the 1920 referendum campaign in the cantons of Basel City and Zurich. Keystone / Str Mrs Surbeck from Zurich, mother of two and vegetable seller: "I'm in favour in principle and also prepared to take on the duties that go with the right to vote. However, I have no time for politics - work and maternal duty come first. If votes come out wrong, the men could say it's because the women voted, and so everything is 'blamed' on the women." Keystone / Str The carpet beater refers to the household, which the opposing committee believes women should confine themselves to. In the cantonal referendum of 1947, women's suffrage was rejected in canton Zurich. Keystone / Str Mrs Emmi Guendel, married for 20 years and owner of café "Kathya" in Zurich: "I am fundamentally against it! Women's main purpose lies in the household and the family and bringing up the children. In this way they also influence public life. In voting proposals that affect women, women should influence their husbands." Keystone / Str Give women the vote and this is what will happen! A campaign poster with the slogan "No" to the introduction of women's suffrage, designed by Ernst Keiser. This poster was created for the vote in canton Basel City on May 15, 1927. Keystone / Str Elisabeth Hudreoli, 23, single and branch manager in a grocery store in Zurich: "Men should do it [politics]! Women should do the housework, educate the kids and create a nice home. My rejection is the product of my own reflections. Even if women's suffrage were introduced, I would not go along on principle." Keystone / Str This content was published on March 8, 2023 March 8, 2023 minutes Other languages: 2 Deutsch (de) Abstimmen; Männer Sache Português (pt) Votar é negócio de homem! More More Anti-Semitism in Switzerland Anti-Semitic prejudices tend to rise to the surface during crises. Switzerland has a history of this kind of discrimination. Tags: Culture Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Podcast Inside Geneva: aid without women in Afganistan The Taliban have banned women from working for aid agencies. This week on the Inside Geneva podcast, host Imogen Foulkes asks: what will this mean? Share this story
