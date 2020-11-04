What is it like to experience the US elections as a Swiss living in America?⁠

Anyone who woke up in Switzerland expecting to find out who would be the next US president has likely been disappointed today, as the landslide the Democrats expected has not happened. Instead, a succession of cliffhanger results is keeping the world on tenterhooks.

Laure and Nick, two Swiss citizens living in the US, give us their own perspectives on how the dramatic events are unfolding.