The Swiss Miracle: Food

You've heard of fondue and chocolate but what about Cenovis or Malakoffs? A surplus of milk and a penchant for experimentation have given birth to unique dishes and food products that are an acquired taste.

This content was published on March 17, 2023 minutes

The Swiss love to eat. Simple and hearty cuisine is the preferred choice but the Alpine nation is also a dab hand at inventing new food products.

Who needs Coca Cola when you can guzzle Rivella made from whey. Why bother importing Marmite or Vegemite when you spread homegrown yeasty Cenovis on your toast. And forget about those generic McNuggets and satisfy your craving for munchies with two Malakoffs instead.

Bon Appetit!







