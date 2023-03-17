Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search
Swiss Film Selection

The Swiss Miracle: Food

Series The Swiss Miracle, Episode 1:

You've heard of fondue and chocolate but what about Cenovis or Malakoffs? A surplus of milk and a penchant for experimentation have given birth to unique dishes and food products that are an acquired taste.

This content was published on March 17, 2023 minutes

The Swiss love to eat. Simple and hearty cuisine is the preferred choice but the Alpine nation is also a dab hand at inventing new food products.

Who needs Coca Cola when you can guzzle Rivella made from whey. Why bother importing Marmite or Vegemite when you spread homegrown yeasty Cenovis on your toast. And forget about those generic McNuggets and satisfy your craving for munchies with two Malakoffs instead.

Bon Appetit!



Series The Swiss Miracle

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?