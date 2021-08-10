Why did Syrians turn to Europe for shelter? A filmmaker explains
No video available.
Syrian-Kurdish-Swiss filmmaker Mano Khalil shares tough childhood memories and discusses his new film Neighbours at the Locarno Film Festival.
Syrian-Kurdish-Swiss filmmaker Mano Khalil shares tough childhood memories and discusses his new film Neighbours at the Locarno Film Festival.
With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.
You can Login or register here.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.