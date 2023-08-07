Navigation

Working from home: how it began

Working from home has become a fixed feature of modern life in Switzerland, with more than a third of employees working remotely at least some of the time. 

This content was published on August 7, 2023 - 12:43

In the third quarter of 2022, 38% of employees worked from home at least occasionally, down 1.6% from the same period the year before. ICT (information and communications technology) workers put in the most hours from home (83.0%), with people in the financial services trailing at 73.3%. That’s according to the Federal Statistical Office.External link

These days, we have state-of-the-art technology to make this work possible, but what was home office like at the beginning of the digital age? Find out more in this 1986 archive report from the MTW science programme of Swiss Public Television, SRF.

