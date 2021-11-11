Young protestors pile on the pressure at COP26
The final day of COP26 in Glasgow is approaching, and young activists at the summit continue to demand bolder action.This content was published on November 11, 2021 - 13:18
The final day of COP26 in Glasgow is approaching, and young activists at the summit continue to demand bolder action.This content was published on November 11, 2021 - 13:18
With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.
You can Login or register here.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.