How young Swiss photographers see the world

Ten works are selected by a jury of renowned photographers who present a first prize of CHF 5,000 to the lucky winner. This year it was Massimiliano Rossetto turn to win with his work titled "Naturalia". The top ten works will be presented in a catalogue and shown at several exhibitions in Switzerland and abroad during the year.

This content was published on September 18, 2020 - 13:29

The reason for the competition? The Association of Photographic Designers say that their primary goal is to stimulate the discussion about the photographic image and to promote professional photography in all areas. The pool of creativity that has grown since the first awards presented in 1995, has constantly stimulated debate about photography in Switzerland. This is why the vfg Young Talent Promotion Prize for Photography is seen as a springboard for exceptionally talented young photographers and at the same time a representative mirror of young Swiss photography.

The competition takes place each year, to promote and support the work of young photographers by giving them the platform to present and publish their work.