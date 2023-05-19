Democracy Youth parliaments: political training and fun Youth parliaments across Switzerland meet for a weekend in Bern. zvg / Dachverband Schweizer Jugendparlamente DSJ The participants attend various workshops on themes including on social media and political communication. This includes improving performance skills. Vera Leysinger / swissinfo.ch The weekend takes place in Bern at the office of the Swiss Association for Youth Parliaments (DSJ). Vera Leysinger / swissinfo.ch Talk during break time. zvg / Dachverband Schweizer Jugendparlamente DSJ There are tips and tricks for the participants, also for candidates for political offices. zvg / Dachverband Schweizer Jugendparlamente DSJ The workshop provides tips and tricks for the participants but also for the candidates for political offices. zvg / Dachverband Schweizer Jugendparlamente DSJ This content was published on May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 Vera Leysinger More from this author | Multimedia Other language: 1 Pусский (ru) Учиться политике нужно весело, чтобы хорошо учиться! More More What’s on the agenda for voters on June 18, 2023 Multinational tax rules, a new climate law, and anti-Covid measures are on the ballot papers for the first national voting day of the year. Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Download the SWIplus app and stay informed Do you want to stay informed abroad? Now our app SWIplus offers even more Switzerland: with news, stories and our briefing!
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.