Youth parliaments are also a platform for integration
“Children and youth can’t vote or elect officials. That's why it's very important that they are integrated through the youth and children's parliaments,” says 18-year-old Nicolas Mauron, a member of the Youth Parliament of the Canton of Bern.
The more than 80 youth parliaments in Switzerland are self-governing platforms run by their members, where young people aged 15 to 25 can acquire know-how and skills. They get involved voluntarily, which is why “youth self-motivation, self-organisation and self-empowerment” is the motto.
Youth parliaments are open to all, regardless of education or citizenship. In terms of age, 20-year-old Tarik Boukris from the Youth Parliament of canton Solothurn could have taken part in votes and elections in Switzerland two years ago. But because he doesn’t have Swiss citizenship yet, although he’s in the process, he is still excluded from exercising his political rights.
The know-how and competencies are about understanding the political system in Switzerland, networking, dealing with budget and finances, but also political communication, especially the appearing confident in front of an audience.
These points were mentioned by Mauron, Boukhris and other members of youth parliaments whom we interviewed during a workshop weekend at the Swiss Association for Youth Parliaments in Bern. For most of them, they were able to practice what they had learned in their first interview with a media outlet.
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.