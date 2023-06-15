Zelensky's speech to the Swiss parliament

Since 1970, 28 guest speakers have appeared before the Swiss parliament, including heads of state, representatives of international organisations and foreign ministers. However, this was the first video address by a foreign head of state.

Zelensky acknowledged Switzerland’s adoption of European Union sanctions against Russia and humanitarian aid for the war-torn country. He invited Switzerland to set up and stage a global peace summit to help bring the war to an end.

Right-wing members of the Swiss parliament boycotted the speech. The Swiss People’s Party interpreted the address as an attempt to weaken the Swiss tradition of neutrality.