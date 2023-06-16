Zurich Airport turns 75
The first airplane took off from Switzerland’s busiest aviation hub, Zurich Airport, 75 years ago.
This content was published on June 16, 2023
Back then, only very few people could afford to fly. Things are different these days. In 2022, more than 22 million people passed through the airport in Kloten, just north of Switzerland’s largest city.
But Zurich Airport is not just about flying. Here are seven surprising things about it that you might not know.
