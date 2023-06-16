Zurich Airport turns 75

The first airplane took off from Switzerland’s busiest aviation hub, Zurich Airport, 75 years ago.

This content was published on June 16, 2023

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001.

Back then, only very few people could afford to fly. Things are different these days. In 2022, more than 22 million people passed through the airport in Kloten, just north of Switzerland’s largest city.

But Zurich Airport is not just about flying. Here are seven surprising things about it that you might not know.