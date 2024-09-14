Number of women board members at Swiss companies on the rise

Logitech, Roche and Sandoz lead the pack, with women making up around 50% of board members.
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The proportion of women on the management boards of the 30 largest listed companies in Switzerland stands at 24%, an increase since the beginning of the year.
This content was published on
September 14, 2024 - 10:45
These are the findings of an analysis by the news agency AWP. All companies in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) were taken into account. At 50% each, the proportion of women on the executive boards of Logitech, Roche and Sandoz is particularly high.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Since the beginning of the year, the proportion of women on executive boards has increased by three percentage points. At the end of 2023, the proportion of women was still 21%.
+ Women slowly reaching top ranks in Swiss companies
The Swiss government requires large companies to have 20% women on their management boards by the end of 2030. Around two-thirds of the companies in the SLI already fulfill this requirement today.
Translated from German by DeepL/gw
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
More
Collecting of vote signatures to continue in Switzerland as planned
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
The Swiss government is refraining from taking drastic emergency measures following the revelation of suspected cases of fraud.
Read more: Collecting of vote signatures to continue in Switzerland as planned
More
Swiss government wants to explicitly enshrine non-violent parenting in law
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
On Friday the government adopted a corresponding dispatch for the attention of parliament.
Read more: Swiss government wants to explicitly enshrine non-violent parenting in law
More
Swiss VAT to rise by 0.7 points to finance 13th pension payment
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
VAT is to be increased by 0.7 percentage points in Switzerland to finance the 13th monthly pension payment. This payment will be introduced in 2026.
Read more: Swiss VAT to rise by 0.7 points to finance 13th pension payment
More
Swiss rents expected to keep rising owing to low vacancy rates
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
Although the decline in vacancies has slowed this year, it is likely to continue next year, according to UBS. As a result, rents are expected to continue to rise.
Read more: Swiss rents expected to keep rising owing to low vacancy rates
More
Swiss government wants to support cantons financially after storms
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
The Swiss government wants to secure additional financial aid for cantons Graubünden, Ticino, Valais, Vaud and Bern following the severe storms last summer.
Read more: Swiss government wants to support cantons financially after storms
More
Eight years for parents who killed disabled daughter in Switzerland
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
A couple who killed their severely disabled daughter in Hägglingen, northern Switzerland, have each been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Read more: Eight years for parents who killed disabled daughter in Switzerland
More
Pre-Alien work of HR Giger on display at Swiss museum
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
Youthful works by Alien creator HR Giger will be shown at the Graubünden Museum of Fine Arts from Saturday.
Read more: Pre-Alien work of HR Giger on display at Swiss museum
More
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to become lecturer in Switzerland
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
France's departing finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, is moving to Switzerland as a lecturer.
Read more: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to become lecturer in Switzerland
More
Heavy snow blocks Swiss mountain passes
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
A cold front caused the snow line in Switzerland to drop below 2,000 metres above sea level on Thursday night.
Read more: Heavy snow blocks Swiss mountain passes
More
Zurich Film Festival honours Alicia Vikander
This content was published on
Sep 13, 2024
Swedish Oscar winner Alicia Vikander will be awarded the Golden Eye at the 20th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF).
Read more: Zurich Film Festival honours Alicia Vikander
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.