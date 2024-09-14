Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

Number of women board members at Swiss companies on the rise

A woman and three men in professional attire
Logitech, Roche and Sandoz lead the pack, with women making up around 50% of board members. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Number of women board members at Swiss companies on the rise
Listening: Number of women board members at Swiss companies on the rise

The proportion of women on the management boards of the 30 largest listed companies in Switzerland stands at 24%, an increase since the beginning of the year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

These are the findings of an analysis by the news agency AWP. All companies in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) were taken into account. At 50% each, the proportion of women on the executive boards of Logitech, Roche and Sandoz is particularly high.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Since the beginning of the year, the proportion of women on executive boards has increased by three percentage points. At the end of 2023, the proportion of women was still 21%.

+ Women slowly reaching top ranks in Swiss companies

The Swiss government requires large companies to have 20% women on their management boards by the end of 2030. Around two-thirds of the companies in the SLI already fulfill this requirement today.

Translated from German by DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR