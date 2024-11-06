Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Multinational companies

ABB acquires Aurora Motors

ABB acquires Aurora Motors
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
ABB acquires Aurora Motors
Electrical engineering and automation specialist ABB announced on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement to purchase the American company Aurora Motors. The transaction will enhance ABB's product offering and expand its global presence.

Keystone-SDA

The acquisition is in line with the Motion business sector’s strategy of profitable growth, and will enable the NEMA Motors division to enhance its product offering, expand its supply chain and improve support for its global customer base, the Swiss-Swedish group said in a statement on Tuesday. The transaction is expected to be finalised before the end of fiscal year 2024.

Aurora Motors is a U.S.-based supplier of vertical pump motors, with engineering and operations in Shanghai, China, and headquarters and distribution center in Hayward, California.

