Multinational Companies

Swiss engineering company ABB to equip Stadler trains in the US

Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB has announced that it will supply traction converters and batteries for Thurgau-based rolling stock manufacturer Stadler’s new trains in the United States, which will operate in Illinois and California. No amount has been disclosed.

This content was published on
2 minutes
The Zurich-based electrical engineering and automation giant will equip eight trains ordered from Stadler last year by Chicago-based Metra, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. The traction converters should “optimise the performance of the trains, while the battery system will enable Metra to reduce its CO2 emissions”.

For its part, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has signed an agreement for ten hydrogen-powered trains from Stadler US, which will also include equipment from ABB.

Final assembly and component testing will be carried out at ABB’s Mechanicsville, Virginia plant, which employs nearly 100 workers.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

