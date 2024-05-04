Air India returns to Zurich after more than 25 years

The airline plans to serve the Indian capital from Zurich Airport four times a week. Keystone

After a long absence Air India is returning to Zurich Airport. From June 16, the Indian airline will connect the Swiss airport with New Delhi.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

Air India’s last presence in Zurich with a scheduled service dates back to 1997, according to a press release.

The airline plans to serve the Indian capital from Zurich Airport four times a week. Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) also operates this route on a daily basis.

+ Swiss embassy in India continues to issue tourist visas for groups

Air India is part of the international Star Alliance network, of which SWISS is also a member.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.