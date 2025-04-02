Swiss retail giants Coop and Migros climb global rankings

Swiss retail giants Coop and Migros have performed well in a global comparison. A study by consulting firm Deloitte ranked Coop 34th and Migros 41st among the world’s 250 largest retail companies.

Leading the pack by a significant margin is the US retail giant Walmart, boasting a turnover of $684 billion (CHF604 billion). Amazon follows with approximately $252 billion, and Costco with $242 billion. The combined turnover of the 250 companies exceeded $6 trillion in the 2023 financial year.

In fourth place is Germany’s Schwarz Group, the first non-US retailer on the list. The group, which includes Lidl and Kaufland, reported a turnover of $177 billion in 2023, according to Deloitte’s analysis.

Coop and Migros gain ground

The Swiss retail giants’ numbers are somewhat smaller. Coop climbed to 34th place in 2023 with a turnover of $36 billion, moving up three spots from the previous year.

Migros secured 41st place among the world’s 250 largest companies in 2023 with a turnover of $30.7 billion, climbing two spots in the rankings. The “orange giant” continues to make steady progress.

