Multinational Companies

Swiss parliament intent on forcing foreign investment controls

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Senate wants to impose stricter controls on takeovers of Swiss companies by foreign investors.

Keystone-SDA

Lawmakers voted in favour of a corresponding bill on Monday, but will decide on the finer details at a later date.

The parliamentary chamber reached its decision by 16 votes to 29 with no abstentions. The House of Representatives had spoken in favour of the bill in the autumn session.

The Senate will only discuss the Investment Audit Act in detail at a later date. Firstly, the preliminary consultation committee will look at the bill in more detail.

The legislative project is based on a motion by Senator Beat Rieder. Although foreign investments would remain permitted in principle under the Investment Control Act, they would now be subject to authorisation. The state could intervene in the event of security concerns.

The House of Representatives tightened up the draft law last September. Specifically, it decided at the time that the investment review should also apply to non-state investors. In addition to public order and security, the supply of essential goods and services is explicitly mentioned as worthy of protection.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

