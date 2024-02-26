Environmental protection: Swiss companies struggle with sustainability goals

Avalanche of plastic: the study revealed a considerable discrepancy between the increasing importance of sustainability at companies and its practical implementation KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY

The boards of directors of Swiss companies often struggle with the topic of sustainability and the implementation of corresponding targets.

Keystone-SDA

More than four out of five board members (82%) recognise the growing importance of sustainability, according to a survey published on Monday by the Swiss Association of Boards of Directors in collaboration with Deloitte Switzerland and Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. However, only half of the companies have set sustainability targets that they measure against.

In addition, more than half of the 409 board members surveyed (60%) reported difficulties in measuring their own environmental impact. The study thus reveals a considerable discrepancy between the increasing importance of sustainability at companies and its practical implementation, said a press release on the study.

The outlook for the next three years is clear when it comes to sustainability: 84% of respondents expect the importance of sustainable development for their company to continue to increase. The sustainability wave is particularly noticeable in the retail and consumer goods sectors as well as in construction and property.

The topic of sustainability is being actively discussed by the boards of directors of large companies in particular (97%). However, according to the study, it has also been on the agenda of board meetings at three-quarters of small companies in the past 12 months. And a large majority of the surveyed board members (82%) feel well equipped to address the topic.

Companies are feeling the growing pressure from outside the company to lead the way on sustainability issues, both from politicians via regulations and from customers. Larger companies have been subject to stricter ESG (environmental, social and governance) reporting and disclosure requirements since the beginning of the year.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

