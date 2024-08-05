Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss prosecutor hits Glencore with multi-million franc fine

The Swiss federal prosecutor has sentenced commodities group Glencore to a fine of CHF2 million in connection with a corruption affair in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It also imposed a compensation claim of $150 million.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to the penalty order published on Monday by the Office of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and Glencore, Glencore had not taken the necessary precautions to prevent the bribery of a Congolese public official by a business partner in 2011.

Glencore does not admit to the findings, but is refraining from contesting the penalty order out of an interest “in settling the matter”, the company announced.

The affair is related to the acquisition of minority stakes in two mining companies in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2011. Glencore had already reached a settlement with the African country in 2022, which included a payment of $180 million.

