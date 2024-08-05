Swiss prosecutor hits Glencore with multi-million franc fine

Federal prosecutor sentences Glencore to a multi-million fine Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss federal prosecutor has sentenced commodities group Glencore to a fine of CHF2 million in connection with a corruption affair in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It also imposed a compensation claim of $150 million.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesanwaltschaft verurteilt Glencore zu Millionenstrafe Original Read more: Bundesanwaltschaft verurteilt Glencore zu Millionenstrafe

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the penalty order published on Monday by the Office of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and Glencore, Glencore had not taken the necessary precautions to prevent the bribery of a Congolese public official by a business partner in 2011.

Glencore does not admit to the findings, but is refraining from contesting the penalty order out of an interest “in settling the matter”, the company announced.

The affair is related to the acquisition of minority stakes in two mining companies in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2011. Glencore had already reached a settlement with the African country in 2022, which included a payment of $180 million.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.