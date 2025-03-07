Swiss steel industry offered four-year state subsidies

At a time when strategically important iron, steel and aluminum producers were facing challenges due to high energy prices, parliament passed an urgent law last December. Four companies are affected: Stahl Gerlafingen, Swiss Steel, Novelis and Constellium.
Until the end of 2028, they will benefit from a rebate on electricity grid usage charges. Fees will be reduced by 50% in the first year, 37.5% in the second, 25% in the third and 12.5% in the fourth. The costs amount to some CHF37 million.
These companies must comply with a number of requirements. In particular, they are prohibited from paying variable remuneration to members of management and the board of directors.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
