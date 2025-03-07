Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Zurich airport posts record profits for 2024

Flughafen Zürich spoils shareholders after soaring profits
Flughafen Zürich spoils shareholders after soaring profits Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich airport posts record profits for 2024
Listening: Zurich airport posts record profits for 2024

Zurich airport saw improved revenues and record profitability, buoyed by higher passenger numbers last year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At group level, revenues came to almost CHF1.33 billion, compared with CHF1.24 billion in 2023. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) improved by 8% to CHF733 million, with a margin of 55.3% after 54.7%.

Net profit rose by 7% to CHF326.7 million, setting a “new record”, according to a press release issued on Friday.

The distribution to shareholders has been increased from CHF5.30 to CHF5.70 per share.

The dividend consists of an ordinary distribution of CHF 4.30 per share, plus a supplement of CHF 1.40 per share.

This performance is in line with the expectations of analysts consulted by AWP, even if both profit and dividend are below consensus.

In January, the company announced that it would handle 31.2 million passengers in 2024, up 8% on 2023. This exceeded the company’s own expectations (30 million passengers), and virtually restored its pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.

For the current financial year, management is forecasting 32 million passengers at Switzerland’s busiest airport, “a new record”.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Population has named two newly discovered Swiss fish

More

Swiss public names two newly discovered fish

This content was published on Two fish species recently discovered in Switzerland have been called fluvicola and ommata, following an appeal to the public for names.

Read more: Swiss public names two newly discovered fish

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR