Zurich airport posts record profits for 2024

Zurich airport saw improved revenues and record profitability, buoyed by higher passenger numbers last year.

At group level, revenues came to almost CHF1.33 billion, compared with CHF1.24 billion in 2023. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) improved by 8% to CHF733 million, with a margin of 55.3% after 54.7%.

Net profit rose by 7% to CHF326.7 million, setting a “new record”, according to a press release issued on Friday.

The distribution to shareholders has been increased from CHF5.30 to CHF5.70 per share.

The dividend consists of an ordinary distribution of CHF 4.30 per share, plus a supplement of CHF 1.40 per share.

This performance is in line with the expectations of analysts consulted by AWP, even if both profit and dividend are below consensus.

In January, the company announced that it would handle 31.2 million passengers in 2024, up 8% on 2023. This exceeded the company’s own expectations (30 million passengers), and virtually restored its pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.

For the current financial year, management is forecasting 32 million passengers at Switzerland’s busiest airport, “a new record”.

More SWISS airline achieves second-best profit in history This content was published on Revenues soared for Swiss International Air Lines in 2024, contributing to the second-largest profit in the company’s history. Read more: SWISS airline achieves second-best profit in history

