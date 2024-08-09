Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Multinational companies

Genetically engineered barley grown in a secret field in Zurich

For the first time, barley has been sown in Switzerland that has been genetically engineered using the new CRISPR/Cas method.

This content was published on
1 minute

The commercial cultivation of genetically modified plants is banned in Switzerland, but plants bred through gene editing techniques like CRISPR that do not contain transgenes are not considered genetically modified organisms. The field trial is being carried out at a protected site in Zurich-Reckenholz used by the Swiss agricultural research body Agroscope. SWI swissinfo.ch visited the  field trial to find out what the scientists hope to achieve, and why their work is so heavily protected, even though it is legal.

