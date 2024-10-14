Givaudan invests CHF50 million in Indonesia

Givaudan invests CHF 50 million in Indonesia Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss flavour and fragrance firm Givaudan is strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia with the construction of a new plant in Indonesia.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Givaudan investit 50 millions de francs en Indonésie Original Read more: Givaudan investit 50 millions de francs en Indonésie

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The initial investment by Givaudan amounts to CHF50 million ($58 million). The company already has one site in the country.

The facility will cover 24,000 square metres on a total of 50,000 m2 of land “to meet future expansion plans” in Cikarang, east of Jakarta, says the press release issued on Monday. Givaudan will produce “a wide range” of savoury and sweet powders for snacks and infant nutrition.

More

More ‘The science of smell is simply amazing’ This content was published on Biotechnologist Sarah Reisinger wants to use data science to create scents that bring positive emotions to as many people as possible. Read more: ‘The science of smell is simply amazing’

The multinational stresses that, as a market leader, “this expansion enables us to seize growth opportunities through closer collaboration with our customers”, said Louie D’Amico, who is the president of Taste & Wellbeing, as quoted in the press release.

Around sixty jobs will be created. Construction is due to be completed in 18 months, with operations scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.