Holcim acquires British gravel recycling company Land Recovery
Holcim has acquired the British ballast recycling company Land Recovery. The company, which has 85 employees, uses rail ballast and demolition material for the production of ready-mix concrete, prefabricated elements, and asphalt.
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Holcim übernimmt britische Schotter-Recyclingfirma Land Recovery
Original
The acquisition expands Holcim’s access to construction waste, of which Land Recovery processed 300,000 tonnes last year, as the world’s largest building materials group announced in a news release on Wednesday. This brings Holcim closer to its goal of recycling 10 million tonnes of construction waste this year.
