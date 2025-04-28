The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Lufthansa set to abolish in-flight sales, SWISS to keep them

Lufthansa abolishes in-flight sales - Swiss sticks to it
Lufthansa abolishes in-flight sales - Swiss sticks to it Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Lufthansa set to abolish in-flight sales, SWISS to keep them
Listening: Lufthansa set to abolish in-flight sales, SWISS to keep them

Perfumes, cigarettes, sunglasses: the German airline Lufthansa will no longer sell these products on long-haul flights. Lufthansa subsidiary SWISS is sticking to in-flight sales for the time being.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Lufthansa is abolishing in-flight sales for economic reasons, a spokesperson confirmed to the German news agency DPA. The background to this was a drop in demand combined with high purchasing costs. The “Aero Telegraph” platform had previously reported on this.

The decision will apply to the entire network of the Lufthansa Group’s core brand from September. Lufthansa has not offered merchandise for sale on short-haul flights for some time now.

+ SWISS and Lufthansa among Europe’s worst for punctuality

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), which like Lufthansa and Edelweiss belongs to the Lufthansa Group, currently sees no reason for such a decision, a spokesperson told the news agency AWP in response to an enquiry. The company is satisfied with the course of business, he added, without giving specific figures.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Karaoke tram runs through Basel during the ESC

More

Karaoke tram to run through Basel during Eurovision

This content was published on A karaoke tram will be doing the rounds in Basel during the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). During a 90-minute journey, guests can sing and dance for free in a vintage car.

Read more: Karaoke tram to run through Basel during Eurovision

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR