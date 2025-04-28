Lufthansa set to abolish in-flight sales, SWISS to keep them

Lufthansa is abolishing in-flight sales for economic reasons, a spokesperson confirmed to the German news agency DPA. The background to this was a drop in demand combined with high purchasing costs. The “Aero Telegraph” platform had previously reported on this.
The decision will apply to the entire network of the Lufthansa Group’s core brand from September. Lufthansa has not offered merchandise for sale on short-haul flights for some time now.
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), which like Lufthansa and Edelweiss belongs to the Lufthansa Group, currently sees no reason for such a decision, a spokesperson told the news agency AWP in response to an enquiry. The company is satisfied with the course of business, he added, without giving specific figures.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Zurich: how the world capital of housing shortages is tackling the problem
US tariffs affect canton Zurich less than other locations
This content was published on
The Zurich cantonal government is observing the developments surrounding the US tariffs "with concern". Compared to other locations, however, Zurich should get off lightly.
Karaoke tram to run through Basel during Eurovision
This content was published on
A karaoke tram will be doing the rounds in Basel during the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). During a 90-minute journey, guests can sing and dance for free in a vintage car.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.