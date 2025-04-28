Lufthansa set to abolish in-flight sales, SWISS to keep them

Perfumes, cigarettes, sunglasses: the German airline Lufthansa will no longer sell these products on long-haul flights. Lufthansa subsidiary SWISS is sticking to in-flight sales for the time being.

Lufthansa is abolishing in-flight sales for economic reasons, a spokesperson confirmed to the German news agency DPA. The background to this was a drop in demand combined with high purchasing costs. The “Aero Telegraph” platform had previously reported on this.

The decision will apply to the entire network of the Lufthansa Group’s core brand from September. Lufthansa has not offered merchandise for sale on short-haul flights for some time now.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), which like Lufthansa and Edelweiss belongs to the Lufthansa Group, currently sees no reason for such a decision, a spokesperson told the news agency AWP in response to an enquiry. The company is satisfied with the course of business, he added, without giving specific figures.

