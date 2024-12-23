L’Oréal acquires South Korean subsidiary of Migros’ cosmetics brand
French cosmetics firm L'Oréal is acquiring Gowoonsesang Cosmetics, the South Korean subsidiary of the Migros-owned Mibelle group, for an undisclosed sum. Negotiations for the sale of the remainder of Mibelle are ongoing.
Last February, Swiss retail giant Migros had announced the sale of the Mibelle personal care and cosmetics brand as part of its refocusing on its core business. “Potential buyers are showing great interest”, the group announced in a press release on Monday, adding that “offers have been made”.
Faced with fierce competition from German discounters Aldi and Lidl, Migros decided on a new strategy at the beginning of the year. Since then, there has been a steady stream of announcements concerning the sale, closure or restructuring of its specialist chains.
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.