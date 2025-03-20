Nestlé confronted with mineral water investigations in Belgium

The news, which was reported by several Belgian media outlets, was confirmed by the public prosecutor’s office to the AFP news agency on Wednesday. The investigations are similar to those launched in France. Nestlé Waters – which owns brands such as Vittel, Contrex and Perrier – is the subject of lawsuits in France for bottling water with illegal filtration processes.
For its part, Nestlé Waters Benelux said it was co-operating fully with the authorities. “All our waters are completely safe to consume and their mineral composition corresponds to the information on the labels,” the company explained.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Ups and downs: Swiss drivers benefit from world’s only mobile bridge
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.