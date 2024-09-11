Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Multinational companies

Nestlé Waters to pay €2 million fine to resolve French mineral water case

Nestlé
Keystone-SDA
Nestlé Waters to pay €2 million fine to resolve French mineral water case
Nestle’s water unit has agreed to pay €2 million (CHF1.9 million) to resolve criminal allegations in France regarding natural mineral water.

Keystone-SDA

Nestlé Waters is to pay the fine after concluding a judicial public interest agreement with the Epinal public prosecutor’s office following two preliminary investigations. One relates to illegal drilling and the other to deception.

Nestlé Waters, which must pay the fine within three months, has also committed to “repairing the ecological impact by implementing an ambitious renaturation plan and restoring ecological continuity”, said Epinal public prosecutor Frédéric Nahon in a statement on Tuesday.

Nestlé’s mineral water subsidiary will also compensate several environmental associations to the tune of €516,800 euros (CHF477,200 francs).

