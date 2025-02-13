Listening: Nestlé reports lower sales and profits in 2024
The Swiss food giant Nestlé on Thursday reported lower profits in 2024 due to weak economic conditions and consumer demand. But the Vevey-based group has proposed a dividend increase and maintains its targets for 2025.
Year-on-year sales were down by 1.8% to CHF91.35 billion ($100.4 billion), Nestlé said in a press release on Thursday. It reported organic growth of 2.2%, while real internal growth (RIG), or sales volume, was 0.8%, compared with -0.3% a year earlier.
Coffee sales were once again a major growth driver, rising in the second half of the year from 0.1% to 1.4%. Confectionery and pet care products also contributed. Growth came mainly from emerging markets and Europe.
Recurring operating income fell by 2.2% to CHF15.70 billion, and the associated margin was 17.2% versus 17.3%, the previous year. Net profit shrank by 2.9% to CHF10.88 billion.
These results were broadly in line with analysts’ expectations. Experts polled by the AWP news agency were expecting revenues of CHF91 billion, adjusted operating income of CHF15.5 billion and a related margin of 17%. Organic growth was expected at 2.1% and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at 0.7%.
Free cash flow improved by 2.5% to CHF10.67 billion. At Nestlé’s annual general meeting on April 16, shareholders will be asked to approve an increase in the dividend to CHF3.05 per share, compared with CHF3.00 a year earlier.
CHF300 million in savings
Looking ahead, Nestlé expects improved organic sales growth for 2025, without giving a figure, while the underlying operating margin should hit 16%.
“We have a clear roadmap to accelerate performance and prepare for the future,” assures Laurent Freixe, who has been chief executive officer since September 2024.
Nestlé hopes that plans to save CHF2.5 billion by the end of 2027 will start to have an effect. The programme, announced in November, has already resulted in savings of CHF300 million. Total savings should reach CHF700 million this year, rising to CHF1.4 billion by 2026.
At the same time, the food giant plans to invest 9% of sales in advertising and marketing by the end of the year.
