Nestlé reports lower sales and profits in 2024

Nestlé's full-year 2024 results reflect a mixed performance amid a challenging economic environment and lower consumer demand. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss food giant Nestlé on Thursday reported lower profits in 2024 due to weak economic conditions and consumer demand. But the Vevey-based group has proposed a dividend increase and maintains its targets for 2025.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Nestlé voit ses ventes et ses bénéfices reculer en 2024 Original Read more: Nestlé voit ses ventes et ses bénéfices reculer en 2024

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Year-on-year sales were down by 1.8% to CHF91.35 billion ($100.4 billion), Nestlé said in a press release on Thursday. It reported organic growth of 2.2%, while real internal growth (RIG), or sales volume, was 0.8%, compared with -0.3% a year earlier.

Coffee sales were once again a major growth driver, rising in the second half of the year from 0.1% to 1.4%. Confectionery and pet care products also contributed. Growth came mainly from emerging markets and Europe.

Recurring operating income fell by 2.2% to CHF15.70 billion, and the associated margin was 17.2% versus 17.3%, the previous year. Net profit shrank by 2.9% to CHF10.88 billion.

More

More Nestlé aims to boost brand in search of growth This content was published on Nestlé’s new CEO Laurent Freixe, has presented plans for the future of the world’s largest food company, after his first few weeks in office. Read more: Nestlé aims to boost brand in search of growth

These results were broadly in line with analysts’ expectations. Experts polled by the AWP news agency were expecting revenues of CHF91 billion, adjusted operating income of CHF15.5 billion and a related margin of 17%. Organic growth was expected at 2.1% and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at 0.7%.

Free cash flow improved by 2.5% to CHF10.67 billion. At Nestlé’s annual general meeting on April 16, shareholders will be asked to approve an increase in the dividend to CHF3.05 per share, compared with CHF3.00 a year earlier.

CHF300 million in savings

Looking ahead, Nestlé expects improved organic sales growth for 2025, without giving a figure, while the underlying operating margin should hit 16%.

More

More Nestlé defends its mineral water after scandal This content was published on All our waters today are pure at source,” Muriel Lienau, general manager of Nestlé Waters, told AFP after press revelations. Read more: Nestlé defends its mineral water after scandal

“We have a clear roadmap to accelerate performance and prepare for the future,” assures Laurent Freixe, who has been chief executive officer since September 2024.

Nestlé hopes that plans to save CHF2.5 billion by the end of 2027 will start to have an effect. The programme, announced in November, has already resulted in savings of CHF300 million. Total savings should reach CHF700 million this year, rising to CHF1.4 billion by 2026.

At the same time, the food giant plans to invest 9% of sales in advertising and marketing by the end of the year.

More

More Nestle Chair says CEO change was prompted by growth concerns This content was published on The abrupt replacement of Nestle SA’s chief executive officer was prompted by worries over the food and beverage company’s growth outlook, Nestlé Chair Paul Bulcke told Swiss newspaper Le Temps. Read more: Nestle Chair says CEO change was prompted by growth concerns

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.