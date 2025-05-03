The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Nine Swiss companies achieve top position in climate ranking

Nine Swiss companies achieve top position in climate ranking
Nine Swiss companies achieve top position in climate ranking Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Nine Swiss companies achieve top position in climate ranking
Listening: Nine Swiss companies achieve top position in climate ranking

Nine Swiss companies have received a top rating from the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) for their climate reporting. According to recently published data, 462 companies worldwide have received this honour.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss-Swedish technology group ABB, the drinks manufacturer Coca-Cola HBC based in Zug, the industrial group Georg Fischer, the building materials group Holcim, the industrial group Medmix, the pharmaceutical giant Novartis, Swiss Post, the steel manufacturer Swiss Steel and the telecommunications group Swisscom received the highest “A” rating for their climate reporting. The non-governmental organisation, CDP, awards ratings from A to D.

Novartis and Coca-Cola HBC also received top marks for their reporting on water consumption. The flavour and fragrance group DSM-Firmenich received the top rating for its water reporting only.

In total, almost 23,000 companies worldwide provided their sustainability data to the non-governmental organisation last year. Some 2% of them received the best rating in at least one of the areas considered.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should cows be fed additives to reduce the climate change impact of livestock farming?

Food companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by getting suppliers to give their cows special methane-reducing feed.

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Buying a house in Switzerland is getting more expensive, +4% in one year

More

Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

This content was published on The cost of buying a home in Switzerland rose by 4.1% year-on-year in the last quarter and by 0.7% compared to the previous three months.

Read more: Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR